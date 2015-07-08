Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-29-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bates, Richard Eugene
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/2/1979
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/29/2017 7:57 PM
Court Case 307295
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Kidd, Brandy Katherine
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/19/1980
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/29/2017 5:29 PM
Court Case 142213
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Shipp, Timmy Lee
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/15/1966
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 295.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/29/2017 3:29 PM
Court Case 54524
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Baucom, Dwayne Anthony
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1975
Height 6′ 2"
Weight 250.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/29/2017 4:48 PM
Court Case 18174
Charge Description Failure to Comply
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Lackey, Ashley Leann
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/12/1985
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/29/2017 8:19 PM
Court Case 203335
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Silvers, Christopher Shain
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/16/1981
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/29/2017 10:54 PM
Court Case 22657
Charge Description Burglary, 2nd Degree
Bond Amount $1,000.00