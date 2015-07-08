Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-29-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bates, Richard Eugene
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/2/1979
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/29/2017 7:57 PM
|Court Case
|307295
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Kidd, Brandy Katherine
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/19/1980
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/29/2017 5:29 PM
|Court Case
|142213
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Shipp, Timmy Lee
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/15/1966
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|295.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/29/2017 3:29 PM
|Court Case
|54524
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Baucom, Dwayne Anthony
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1975
|Height
|6′ 2"
|Weight
|250.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/29/2017 4:48 PM
|Court Case
|18174
|Charge Description
|Failure to Comply
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Lackey, Ashley Leann
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/12/1985
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/29/2017 8:19 PM
|Court Case
|203335
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|Silvers, Christopher Shain
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/16/1981
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/29/2017 10:54 PM
|Court Case
|22657
|Charge Description
|Burglary, 2nd Degree
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00