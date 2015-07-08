Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-31-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Burris, Shaun Jermaine
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/27/1991
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 145.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/31/2017 9:10 PM
Court Case 221261
Charge Description Habeas Corpus
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Knighten, Daniel Wayne
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/9/1975
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/31/2017 10:08 PM
Court Case 206683
Charge Description Trespass, 2nd Degree
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Stroupe, Dustin Floyd
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/25/1989
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/31/2017 1:42 AM
Court Case 116425
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount $20,000.00

Name Canseco, Asuncion Salinas
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/15/1979
Height  
Weight  
Arrest Date Time 10/31/2017 6:27 PM
Court Case 315124
Charge Description Forgery, Instrument
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Massey, Frank Wayne
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/7/1969
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 270.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/31/2017 4:47 PM
Court Case 315123
Charge Description Sch VI, Possess W/Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Walters, Russell Odell
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/17/1973
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 225.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/31/2017 5:28 PM
Court Case 48277
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $1,500.00