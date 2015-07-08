Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-31-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STOKES, KENNETH SHANE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/5/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-10-31 05:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NELSON-OLIPHANT, BRENDAN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/3/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-10-31 09:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name VEREEN, BRANDON
Arrest Type
DOB 5/16/1986
Height 6.1
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2017-10-31 16:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, KENYATTA B
Arrest Type
DOB 1/29/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-10-31 08:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SABOL, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 3/18/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 141
Arrest Date Time 2017-10-31 14:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BEASON, JOYREA SHAYMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 6/13/1976
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-10-31 15:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount