Below are the Gaston County arrests for 11-02-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Abdulkhafid, Abdur
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/31/1978
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 11/2/2017 8:22 PM
Court Case 314136
Charge Description Domestic Violence Protection Order
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Duncan, Amber
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1990
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 276.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 11/2/2017 1:39 AM
Court Case 312384
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $25,000.00

Name Phillips, Alexander J
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/1/1959
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 145.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 11/2/2017 5:53 PM
Court Case 2963
Charge Description Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Bond Amount $2,500.00

Name Wyatt, Michael Anthony
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/23/1960
Height 5′ 11"
Weight 240.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 11/2/2017 10:46 AM
Court Case 273805
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEA CT COMPO
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Allison, Tierra Shuntese
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1990
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 11/2/2017 2:18 AM
Court Case 250008
Charge Description Awdw
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Glover, Darnell Lamont
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 9/19/1972
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 210.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 11/2/2017 1:30 AM
Court Case 314779
Charge Description Speed, Exceed Posted, I
Bond Amount $15,000.00