Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-04-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THOMAS, ROBERT ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/12/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-04 00:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRATINA, SYDNEY SUSHILA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/29/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-04 16:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CRAWFORD, ERIK MONTEZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/22/1983
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-04 02:14:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LINARES, GERARDO RAMIRES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/6/1960
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-04 15:28:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRAHAM, JAMIE MARCEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/17/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-04 04:40:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LOCKAMY, EDMUND RAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/4/1975
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-04 17:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount