Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-06-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THOMPSON, MAGGIE ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/30/1988
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-06 08:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRIER, JERREK DUWANE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/27/1971
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-06 14:57:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLEMAN, MARQUEL WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/19/1999
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-06 09:41:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KEENER, JOSHUA DALE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/14/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-06 15:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLLINS, ARLEAH GRACE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/7/1995
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|126
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-06 10:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALKER, NIQUELL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/8/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-06 10:51:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount