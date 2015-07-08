Below are the Union County arrests for 11-06-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Threatt, Leroy
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2017
|Court Case
|201708133
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Threatt, Leroy (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 408 Alexander St, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2017 14:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J
|Name
|Mical, Angela Michelle
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Mical, Angela Michelle (B /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Assault And Battery (M), at 6704 Prospect Pointe Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2017 14:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Mills, Charles Anthony
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (M), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mills, Charles Anthony (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (M), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2017 14:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Chambers, Heather Parish
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Chambers, Heather Parish (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3405 Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 11/6/2017 15:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, R
|Name
|Simpson, Jackson Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2017
|Court Case
|201708150
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Jackson Lee (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2017 16:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Martino, Danielle Marie
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Martino, Danielle Marie (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Faith Church Rd/hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/6/2017 18:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L