Below are the Union County arrests for 11-06-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Threatt, Leroy
Arrest Date 11/06/2017
Court Case 201708133
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Threatt, Leroy (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 408 Alexander St, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2017 14:23.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J

Name Mical, Angela Michelle
Arrest Date 11/06/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Assault And Battery (M),
Description Mical, Angela Michelle (B /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Assault And Battery (M), at 6704 Prospect Pointe Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2017 14:41.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Mills, Charles Anthony
Arrest Date 11/06/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (M), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
Description Mills, Charles Anthony (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (M), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2017 14:45.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Chambers, Heather Parish
Arrest Date 11/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Chambers, Heather Parish (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3405 Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 11/6/2017 15:57.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, R

Name Simpson, Jackson Lee
Arrest Date 11/06/2017
Court Case 201708150
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Simpson, Jackson Lee (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2017 16:59.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Martino, Danielle Marie
Arrest Date 11/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Martino, Danielle Marie (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Faith Church Rd/hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/6/2017 18:05.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L