Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-07-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GUILLEN, DAVID GUADALUPE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/4/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-07 07:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PRUITT, DARTAGNAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/8/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-07 11:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER KENT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/7/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-07 13:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CATHCART, JEREMY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/27/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-07 16:42:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ADAMS, UNIQUA LASTARR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/4/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-07 09:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SESSION, GERMAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/15/1994
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-07 10:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount