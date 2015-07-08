Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Richardson, Lynn Marie M
Arrest Date 11/07/2017
Court Case
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Richardson, Lynn Marie M (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 725 Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/7/2017 21:37.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Santiago, Mireya Sanchez
Arrest Date 11-07-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Santiago, Mireya Sanchez (W /F/49) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1298 Cherry St/lydia St, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2017 5:03:59 PM.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Mccall, Judy Butts
Arrest Date 11/07/2017
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Mccall, Judy Butts (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 6199 Mcwhorter Rd/s Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/7/2017 06:29.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Aguilar, Petronila
Arrest Date 11-07-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Aguilar, Petronila (W /F/51) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (201708181), at 100 N Charlotte Av/w Windsor St, Monroe, on 11/7/2017 6:02:42 PM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Gaddis, Richard Alan J
Arrest Date 11/07/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Hit/Run Fail Stop Prop Damage (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Gaddis, Richard Alan J (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit/run Fail Stop Prop Damage (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2017 09:24.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 11-07-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 00:59, 11/7/2017. Reported: 00:59, 11/7/2017.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R