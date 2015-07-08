Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Richardson, Lynn Marie M
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Richardson, Lynn Marie M (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 725 Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/7/2017 21:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Santiago, Mireya Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|11-07-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Santiago, Mireya Sanchez (W /F/49) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1298 Cherry St/lydia St, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2017 5:03:59 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Mccall, Judy Butts
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Mccall, Judy Butts (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 6199 Mcwhorter Rd/s Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/7/2017 06:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Aguilar, Petronila
|Arrest Date
|11-07-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aguilar, Petronila (W /F/51) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (201708181), at 100 N Charlotte Av/w Windsor St, Monroe, on 11/7/2017 6:02:42 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Gaddis, Richard Alan J
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Hit/Run Fail Stop Prop Damage (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Gaddis, Richard Alan J (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit/run Fail Stop Prop Damage (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2017 09:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|11-07-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 00:59, 11/7/2017. Reported: 00:59, 11/7/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R