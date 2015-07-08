Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-09-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MATTOX, JOHNELL
Arrest Type
DOB 5/29/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-09 04:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCCRANEY, DONALD CARL
Arrest Type
DOB 12/14/1955
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-09 10:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LONGWELL, DAVID HENDERSON
Arrest Type
DOB 10/12/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-09 15:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PEREZPEREZ, LESLIE MISHELLE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/12/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-09 04:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PENDLETON, RICHARD
Arrest Type
DOB 8/21/1964
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-09 09:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARTIN, TAYLOR CHRISTINE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/17/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-09 14:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount