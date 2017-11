Description

Beasley, Tyreese Montrail (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Possess Of Xanax (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2301 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2017 23:13.