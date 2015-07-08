Description

Odell, Elizabeth Carmen (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Att Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses(true Bill) (F), at 713 Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2017 11:00.