Below are the Union County arrests for 11-10-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rodriguez, Maria Antonia
Arrest Date 11/10/2017
Court Case 201710466
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Rodriguez, Maria Antonia (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3001 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 11/10/2017 10:54.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Chavez, Annai
Arrest Date 11-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Chavez, Annai (W /F/21) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 598 E Roosevelt Blvd/venus St, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2017 8:39:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Odell, Elizabeth Carmen
Arrest Date 11/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Att Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses(True Bill) (F),
Description Odell, Elizabeth Carmen (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Att Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses(true Bill) (F), at 713 Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2017 11:00.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Chavez, Annai
Arrest Date 11-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Chavez, Annai (W /F/21) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 625 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2017 8:53:27 AM.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Andrysick, Matthew James
Arrest Date 11/10/2017
Court Case 201708248
Charge Cruelty To Animals (M),
Description Andrysick, Matthew James (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (M), at 1113 Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2017 11:11.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Pope, Stephanie Denise
Arrest Date 11-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Pope, Stephanie Denise (W /F/32) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 898 E Roosevelt Blvd/pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2017 9:16:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B