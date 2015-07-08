Below are the Union County arrests for 11-10-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rodriguez, Maria Antonia
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2017
|Court Case
|201710466
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Rodriguez, Maria Antonia (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3001 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 11/10/2017 10:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Chavez, Annai
|Arrest Date
|11-10-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Chavez, Annai (W /F/21) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 598 E Roosevelt Blvd/venus St, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2017 8:39:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Odell, Elizabeth Carmen
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Att Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses(True Bill) (F),
|Description
|Odell, Elizabeth Carmen (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Att Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses(true Bill) (F), at 713 Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2017 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Chavez, Annai
|Arrest Date
|11-10-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Chavez, Annai (W /F/21) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 625 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2017 8:53:27 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Andrysick, Matthew James
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2017
|Court Case
|201708248
|Charge
|Cruelty To Animals (M),
|Description
|Andrysick, Matthew James (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (M), at 1113 Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2017 11:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Pope, Stephanie Denise
|Arrest Date
|11-10-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pope, Stephanie Denise (W /F/32) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 898 E Roosevelt Blvd/pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2017 9:16:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B