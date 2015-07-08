Below are the Union County arrests for 11-11-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Benard, Dakota Michael
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2017
|Court Case
|201710509
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Benard, Dakota Michael (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 305 E Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 11/11/2017 19:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Sturdivant, Elliot Vandorn
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2017
|Court Case
|201710507
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Elliot Vandorn (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 433 Ranelagh Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/11/2017 20:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Leach, Noah Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2017
|Court Case
|201710507
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Marijuana (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (M) (M), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Leach, Noah Benjamin (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Sell/deliver Marijuana (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (M), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3806 Herkimer Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2017 21:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Sandoval, Omar Jimenez
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2017
|Court Case
|201700504
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Sandoval, Omar Jimenez (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 406 Perry Ln, Marshville, NC, on 11/11/2017 22:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R
|Name
|Capote, Lucia Castrejon
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2017
|Court Case
|201700504
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Capote, Lucia Castrejon (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 406 Perry Ln, Marshville, NC, on 11/11/2017 22:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R
|Name
|Wingo, Lee Curtis
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Wingo, Lee Curtis (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Roanoke Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2017 01:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L