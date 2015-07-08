Below are the Union County arrests for 11-12-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Gregory Alan
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Prob Viol), M (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Gregory Alan (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(prob Viol), M (M), at 1707 Morven St., Wadesboro, NC, on 11/12/2017 10:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C T
|Name
|Rogers, Laura Nodine
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rogers, Laura Nodine (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Teakwood Drive, Hembry Bridge, NC, on 11/12/2017 17:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Fernandez, Nester Martin
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Attempted Murder (F), And 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Fernandez, Nester Martin (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Attempted Murder (F), and 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/12/2017 20:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Webb, Lucinda Lynette
|Arrest Date
|11-12-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Webb, Lucinda Lynette (B /F/45) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 13899 Providence Rd/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 11/12/2017 12:15:11 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Hernandez, Mario
|Arrest Date
|11-12-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hernandez, Mario (W /M/70) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 336 Carter Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2017 10:59:16 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Frantz, Nicholas Steven
|Arrest Date
|11-12-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Frantz, Nicholas Steven (W /M/34) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 4999 W Hwy 74/hayes Rd, Indian Trail, on 11/12/2017 8:19:02 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D