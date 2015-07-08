Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-20-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CURTIS, MICHELLE LANE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/21/1982
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-20 10:47:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALEXANDER, TERESA WALKER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/12/1962
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-20 12:09:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, JOYCE BROWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/30/1955
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|118
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-20 13:31:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FOWLER, DAMIYUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/10/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-20 10:40:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CURRENCE, CORY MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/24/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-20 11:27:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LASSITER, CATHERINE HELENE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/24/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-11-20 13:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount