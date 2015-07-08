Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-20-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CURTIS, MICHELLE LANE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/21/1982
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-20 10:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ALEXANDER, TERESA WALKER
Arrest Type
DOB 2/12/1962
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-20 12:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JONES, JOYCE BROWN
Arrest Type
DOB 3/30/1955
Height 5.4
Weight 118
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-20 13:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FOWLER, DAMIYUS
Arrest Type
DOB 4/10/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-20 10:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CURRENCE, CORY MATTHEW
Arrest Type
DOB 12/24/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-20 11:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LASSITER, CATHERINE HELENE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/24/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-20 13:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount