Below are the Union County arrests for 11-22-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Moore, Daniel Robinson
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Moore, Daniel Robinson (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2017 08:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Undalova, Irina Undal
|Arrest Date
|11-22-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Undalova, Irina Undal (W /F/41) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 4015 Waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 08:35, 11/22/2017 and 08:35, 11/22/2017. Reported: 08:35, 11/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Buckingham, D A
|Name
|Dugger, Gavin James
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Dwlr, Poss Meth, Possstolen Goo (F),
|Description
|Dugger, Gavin James (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (dwlr, Poss Meth, Possstolen Goo (F), at 522 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2017 08:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Templin, Daniel Brent
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dv Protec Violation), M (M),
|Description
|Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dv Protec Violation), M (M), at 522 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2017 08:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Redfearn, Courtney Daquan
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Awdw Other Weapon (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Redfearn, Courtney Daquan (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at Edgewood Dr/e Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 11/22/2017 09:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Murray, Dale
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (F Larceny) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Murray, Dale (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (f Larceny) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400 North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2017 11:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Lheureux, L R