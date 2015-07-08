Below are the Union County arrests for 11-22-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Moore, Daniel Robinson
Arrest Date 11/22/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Moore, Daniel Robinson (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2017 08:30.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Undalova, Irina Undal
Arrest Date 11-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Undalova, Irina Undal (W /F/41) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 4015 Waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 08:35, 11/22/2017 and 08:35, 11/22/2017. Reported: 08:35, 11/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Buckingham, D A

Name Dugger, Gavin James
Arrest Date 11/22/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Dwlr, Poss Meth, Possstolen Goo (F),
Description Dugger, Gavin James (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (dwlr, Poss Meth, Possstolen Goo (F), at 522 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2017 08:55.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Templin, Daniel Brent
Arrest Date 11/22/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dv Protec Violation), M (M),
Description Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dv Protec Violation), M (M), at 522 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2017 08:59.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Redfearn, Courtney Daquan
Arrest Date 11/22/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Redfearn, Courtney Daquan (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at Edgewood Dr/e Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 11/22/2017 09:17.
Arresting Officer Helms, B

Name Murray, Dale
Arrest Date 11/22/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (F Larceny) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Murray, Dale (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (f Larceny) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400 North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2017 11:52.
Arresting Officer Lheureux, L R