Below are the Union County arrests for 11-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Zambrano, Juan Carlos
Arrest Date 11/23/2017
Court Case 201710938
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Zambrano, Juan Carlos (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 4207 Oconnell St/poplin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2017 22:26.
Arresting Officer Griffin, J T

Name Dohoney, Kevin
Arrest Date 11-23-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Dohoney, Kevin (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 5399 Rogers Rd/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/23/2017 5:52:16 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Barbour, Daren Alexander
Arrest Date 11/23/2017
Court Case 201708165
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Barbour, Daren Alexander (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 605 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2017 00:01.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name Lee, Christopher Arlen
Arrest Date 11/23/2017
Court Case 201710922
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Lee, Christopher Arlen (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4705 Waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2017 01:46.
Arresting Officer Moore, K G

Name Harrold, Julie Dawn
Arrest Date 11/23/2017
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Harrold, Julie Dawn (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/23/2017 08:05.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Harrold, Julie Dawn
Arrest Date 11/23/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Harrold, Julie Dawn (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2017 08:36.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A