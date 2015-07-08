Below are the Union County arrests for 11-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Zambrano, Juan Carlos
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2017
|Court Case
|201710938
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Zambrano, Juan Carlos (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 4207 Oconnell St/poplin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2017 22:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, J T
|Name
|Dohoney, Kevin
|Arrest Date
|11-23-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dohoney, Kevin (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 5399 Rogers Rd/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/23/2017 5:52:16 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Barbour, Daren Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2017
|Court Case
|201708165
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Barbour, Daren Alexander (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 605 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2017 00:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Lee, Christopher Arlen
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2017
|Court Case
|201710922
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lee, Christopher Arlen (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4705 Waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2017 01:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, K G
|Name
|Harrold, Julie Dawn
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Harrold, Julie Dawn (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/23/2017 08:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Harrold, Julie Dawn
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Harrold, Julie Dawn (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2017 08:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A