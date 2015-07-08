Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-25-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JENKINS, KENNETH WAYNE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/26/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-25 00:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MERRITT, WILLIAM ANDREW
Arrest Type
DOB 1/3/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-25 05:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, DONNELL
Arrest Type
DOB 3/1/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-25 16:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NEWTON, STACIE CHERELL
Arrest Type
DOB 12/24/1977
Height 5.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-25 00:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RUFFIN, ANTHONY MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/7/1970
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-25 07:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name KING, ROBERT PARKS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/7/1958
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-11-25 15:53:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount