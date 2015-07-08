Below are the Union County arrests for 11-25-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carelock, Jonathan Michael
Arrest Date 11/25/2017
Court Case 201708622
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Carelock, Jonathan Michael (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 399 Maurice St/e Houston St, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2017 11:20.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Long, Dontarius Quantrell
Arrest Date 11/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Long, Dontarius Quantrell (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 205 S Main St, Wingate, NC, on 11/25/2017 11:34.
Arresting Officer Dennis, W T

Name Greene, Michelle Linn
Arrest Date 11/25/2017
Court Case 201710975
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Greene, Michelle Linn (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 9002 Nc 742 Hwy, Marshville, NC, on 11/25/2017 16:12.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Allen, Leslie Christine
Arrest Date 11/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Allen, Leslie Christine (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 302 Magnolia Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2017 16:29.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Hough, Darroll Robert
Arrest Date 11/25/2017
Court Case 201708632
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Hough, Darroll Robert (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at S Branch St, NC, on 11/25/2017 16:29.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Watkins, Dakota Cole
Arrest Date 11/25/2017
Court Case 201708632
Charge Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F),
Description Watkins, Dakota Cole (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), at 101 S Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2017 16:40.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A