Below are the Union County arrests for 11-25-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carelock, Jonathan Michael
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2017
|Court Case
|201708622
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Carelock, Jonathan Michael (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 399 Maurice St/e Houston St, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2017 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Long, Dontarius Quantrell
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Long, Dontarius Quantrell (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 205 S Main St, Wingate, NC, on 11/25/2017 11:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, W T
|Name
|Greene, Michelle Linn
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2017
|Court Case
|201710975
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Greene, Michelle Linn (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 9002 Nc 742 Hwy, Marshville, NC, on 11/25/2017 16:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Allen, Leslie Christine
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Allen, Leslie Christine (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 302 Magnolia Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2017 16:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Hough, Darroll Robert
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2017
|Court Case
|201708632
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Hough, Darroll Robert (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at S Branch St, NC, on 11/25/2017 16:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Watkins, Dakota Cole
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2017
|Court Case
|201708632
|Charge
|Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F),
|Description
|Watkins, Dakota Cole (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), at 101 S Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2017 16:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A