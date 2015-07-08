Below are the Union County arrests for 11-29-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pope, Stuart Raymond
Arrest Date 11/29/2017
Court Case 201709581
Charge 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) And 2) Crime Against Nature (F),
Description Pope, Stuart Raymond (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) and 2) Crime Against Nature (F), at 886 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2017 11:17.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Lowes Home Improvement VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
Arrest Date 11-29-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Lowes Home Improvement VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 08:37, 11/29/2017. Reported: 08:37, 11/29/2017.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Wallace, Ger-ron Emanuel
Arrest Date 11/29/2017
Court Case
Charge Fugitive- Sc Probation Violation (F),
Description Wallace, Ger-ron Emanuel (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive- Sc Probation Violation (F), at 701 Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2017 11:31.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Carolina Auto Sales Inc VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
Arrest Date 11-29-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Carolina Auto Sales Inc VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 404 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 03:03, 11/29/2017 and 08:55, 11/29/2017. Reported: 08:55, 11/29/2017.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name Simpson, Derrick Lee
Arrest Date 11/29/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monore, NC, on 11/29/2017 12:30.
Arresting Officer Barnes, C F

Name Pautrat, Regis
Arrest Date 11-29-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Pautrat, Regis (W /M/64) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1404 Lucille Av, Monroe, NC, between 10:26, 11/29/2017 and 10:26, 11/29/2017. Reported: 10:26, 11/29/2017.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L