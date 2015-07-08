Below are the Union County arrests for 11-29-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pope, Stuart Raymond
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2017
|Court Case
|201709581
|Charge
|1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) And 2) Crime Against Nature (F),
|Description
|Pope, Stuart Raymond (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) and 2) Crime Against Nature (F), at 886 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2017 11:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Lowes Home Improvement VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
|Arrest Date
|11-29-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lowes Home Improvement VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 08:37, 11/29/2017. Reported: 08:37, 11/29/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Wallace, Ger-ron Emanuel
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive- Sc Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Wallace, Ger-ron Emanuel (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive- Sc Probation Violation (F), at 701 Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2017 11:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Carolina Auto Sales Inc VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|11-29-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carolina Auto Sales Inc VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 404 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 03:03, 11/29/2017 and 08:55, 11/29/2017. Reported: 08:55, 11/29/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Simpson, Derrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monore, NC, on 11/29/2017 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnes, C F
|Name
|Pautrat, Regis
|Arrest Date
|11-29-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pautrat, Regis (W /M/64) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1404 Lucille Av, Monroe, NC, between 10:26, 11/29/2017 and 10:26, 11/29/2017. Reported: 10:26, 11/29/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L