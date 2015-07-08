Below are the Union County arrests for 12-01-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Oxendine, Shannon Nicole
Arrest Date 12/01/2017
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Oxendine, Shannon Nicole (I /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 106 Penrose Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/1/2017 21:35.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Martin, Garrett Robert
Arrest Date 12/01/2017
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Martin, Garrett Robert (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2017 21:53.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Quicktrip VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 12-01-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Quicktrip VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 00:54, 12/1/2017. Reported: 00:54, 12/1/2017.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Moore, Megan Alicia
Arrest Date 12-01-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Moore, Megan Alicia (B /F/34) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 1008 Tatnall Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:01, 12/1/2017 and 02:01, 12/1/2017. Reported: 02:01, 12/1/2017.
Arresting Officer Nolan, A J

Name Winsenburg, Christopher Wayne
Arrest Date 12-01-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Winsenburg, Christopher Wayne (W /M/30) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 02:30, 12/1/2017. Reported: 02:38, 12/1/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name White, Eric Stphon
Arrest Date 12/01/2017
Court Case 201711197
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description White, Eric Stphon (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 541 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2017 01:42.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R