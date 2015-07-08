Below are the Union County arrests for 12-03-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Flowers, Denzell Devon
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Flowers, Denzell Devon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at Lanesboro Correctional, Anson, NC, on 12/3/2017 08:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Navarro, Edward Emilio
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2017
|Court Case
|201708826
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Navarro, Edward Emilio (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1112 Jamestowne Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2017 10:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Navarro, Edward Emilio
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2017
|Court Case
|201708827
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Navarro, Edward Emilio (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1112 Jamestowne Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2017 10:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Williams, Bailey Bevins
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), And 5) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Williams, Bailey Bevins (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), and 5) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 315 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/3/2017 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Havens, C J
|Name
|Mcpherson, William Troy
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2017
|Court Case
|201711251
|Charge
|Assault On Emergency Pers (M),
|Description
|Mcpherson, William Troy (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Emergency Pers (M), at 4216 Chasebrook Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/3/2017 14:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Hubbard, Shelesa Acquanette
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Cyberstalking (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Hubbard, Shelesa Acquanette (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Cyberstalking (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2017 14:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T