Below are the Union County arrests for 12-03-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Flowers, Denzell Devon
Arrest Date 12/03/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Flowers, Denzell Devon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at Lanesboro Correctional, Anson, NC, on 12/3/2017 08:51.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Navarro, Edward Emilio
Arrest Date 12/03/2017
Court Case 201708826
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Navarro, Edward Emilio (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1112 Jamestowne Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2017 10:42.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Navarro, Edward Emilio
Arrest Date 12/03/2017
Court Case 201708827
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Navarro, Edward Emilio (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1112 Jamestowne Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2017 10:42.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Williams, Bailey Bevins
Arrest Date 12/03/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), And 5) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Williams, Bailey Bevins (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), and 5) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 315 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/3/2017 11:01.
Arresting Officer Havens, C J

Name Mcpherson, William Troy
Arrest Date 12/03/2017
Court Case 201711251
Charge Assault On Emergency Pers (M),
Description Mcpherson, William Troy (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Emergency Pers (M), at 4216 Chasebrook Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/3/2017 14:52.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Hubbard, Shelesa Acquanette
Arrest Date 12/03/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Cyberstalking (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Hubbard, Shelesa Acquanette (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Cyberstalking (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2017 14:59.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T