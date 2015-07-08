Below are the Union County arrests for 12-05-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Heath, Jazzmine Chante`
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Heath, Jazzmine Chante` (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2017 10:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Cassada, J E
|Name
|Eaddy, Gregory Alan
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (M),
|Description
|Eaddy, Gregory Alan (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at 13639 Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 12/5/2017 16:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Holmes, Charlie Bose
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Misd Larceny; Second Degree Tres; Motion For (M),
|Description
|Holmes, Charlie Bose (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (misd Larceny; Second Degree Tres; Motion For (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2017 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Stogner, Seth Michael
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Stogner, Seth Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2017 20:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Adams, Daven Wayne
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2017
|Court Case
|201711337
|Charge
|1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Adams, Daven Wayne (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3601 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2017 11:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Newell, Robert Michael
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Newell, Robert Michael (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2559 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2017 20:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N