Below are the Union County arrests for 12-05-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Heath, Jazzmine Chante`
Arrest Date 12/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Heath, Jazzmine Chante` (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2017 10:40.
Arresting Officer Cassada, J E

Name Eaddy, Gregory Alan
Arrest Date 12/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd (M),
Description Eaddy, Gregory Alan (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at 13639 Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 12/5/2017 16:34.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Holmes, Charlie Bose
Arrest Date 12/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Misd Larceny; Second Degree Tres; Motion For (M),
Description Holmes, Charlie Bose (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (misd Larceny; Second Degree Tres; Motion For (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2017 10:50.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Stogner, Seth Michael
Arrest Date 12/05/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Stogner, Seth Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2017 20:05.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Adams, Daven Wayne
Arrest Date 12/05/2017
Court Case 201711337
Charge 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Adams, Daven Wayne (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3601 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2017 11:12.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Newell, Robert Michael
Arrest Date 12/05/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Newell, Robert Michael (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2559 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2017 20:06.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N