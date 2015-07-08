Below are the Union County arrests for 12-07-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cook, Brian Timothy
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2017
|Court Case
|201711452
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Ccw (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), And 6) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Cook, Brian Timothy (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Ccw (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), and 6) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 1599 S Providence Rd/new Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/7/2017 22:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Allen, Johnny Terry
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2Nd Deg Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Allen, Johnny Terry (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2nd Deg Trespass), M (M), at 4003 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 12/7/2017 22:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Ballard, Timothy Kee
|Arrest Date
|12-07-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ballard, Timothy Kee (A /M/31) Cited on Charge of Display Blue/red Lights, at 1815 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2017 4:28:54 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Fletcher, Rachel Nicole
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Fletcher, Rachel Nicole (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2017 02:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Deese, Terry Nesbit
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Deese, Terry Nesbit (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 312 E Main St, Marshville, NC, on 12/7/2017 04:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, S
|Name
|Thomas, Charity
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2017
|Court Case
|201708933
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Charity (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 520 Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2017 09:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E