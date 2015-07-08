Below are the Union County arrests for 12-08-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Campbell, Brandon Tyler
|Arrest Date
|12/08/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Misd Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Campbell, Brandon Tyler (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (misd Larceny), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 12/8/2017 11:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Poplin, R N
|Name
|Munoz, Marta Caridad Cruz
|Arrest Date
|12-08-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Munoz, Marta Caridad Cruz (W /F/44) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 526 Everette St, Monroe, NC, between 05:00, 12/8/2017 and 05:25, 12/8/2017. Reported: 05:28, 12/8/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Adams, Daven Wayne
|Arrest Date
|12/08/2017
|Court Case
|201711337
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods (M),
|Description
|Adams, Daven Wayne (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2017 11:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|State Of Nc VICTIM of Drunk & Disruptive
|Arrest Date
|12-08-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|State Of Nc VICTIM of Drunk & Disruptive (C), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 13:03, 12/8/2017. Reported: 13:03, 12/8/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Payne, Stephanie Denise
|Arrest Date
|12/08/2017
|Court Case
|201711337
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods (M),
|Description
|Payne, Stephanie Denise (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/8/2017 11:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Smiley, Brianna
|Arrest Date
|12-08-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smiley, Brianna (B /F/18) VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at 2211 Kingstree Dr, Monroe, NC, on 13:36, 12/8/2017. Reported: 13:36, 12/8/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Powell, G