Below are the Union County arrests for 12-08-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Campbell, Brandon Tyler
Arrest Date 12/08/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Misd Larceny), M (M),
Description Campbell, Brandon Tyler (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (misd Larceny), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 12/8/2017 11:51.
Arresting Officer Poplin, R N

Name Munoz, Marta Caridad Cruz
Arrest Date 12-08-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Munoz, Marta Caridad Cruz (W /F/44) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 526 Everette St, Monroe, NC, between 05:00, 12/8/2017 and 05:25, 12/8/2017. Reported: 05:28, 12/8/2017.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Adams, Daven Wayne
Arrest Date 12/08/2017
Court Case 201711337
Charge Possess Stolen Goods (M),
Description Adams, Daven Wayne (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2017 11:52.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name State Of Nc VICTIM of Drunk & Disruptive
Arrest Date 12-08-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description State Of Nc VICTIM of Drunk & Disruptive (C), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 13:03, 12/8/2017. Reported: 13:03, 12/8/2017.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Payne, Stephanie Denise
Arrest Date 12/08/2017
Court Case 201711337
Charge Possess Stolen Goods (M),
Description Payne, Stephanie Denise (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/8/2017 11:53.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Smiley, Brianna
Arrest Date 12-08-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Smiley, Brianna (B /F/18) VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at 2211 Kingstree Dr, Monroe, NC, on 13:36, 12/8/2017. Reported: 13:36, 12/8/2017.
Arresting Officer Powell, G