Below are the Union County arrests for 12-12-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Deese, Raven Nicole
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Deese, Raven Nicole (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd Larceny), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/12/2017 13:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|12-12-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at Inlet Way/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:57, 12/12/2017 and 01:57, 12/12/2017. Reported: 01:57, 12/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Gonzalez, Skylair Blaise
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Skylair Blaise (W /F/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1307 N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/12/2017 13:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Ng, A
|Name
|Morales, Lilian Rustian
|Arrest Date
|12-12-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Morales, Lilian Rustian (W /F/42) VICTIM of Burglary-1st Degree (A), at 207 Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 04:05, 12/12/2017. Reported: 04:05, 12/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|Moore, Rainey Noelle
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Moore, Rainey Noelle (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2017 15:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Smith, Jerry Dale
|Arrest Date
|12-12-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Jerry Dale (W /M/69) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1104 Circle Dr, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 11/12/2017 and 13:09, 12/12/2017. Reported: 13:09, 12/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C