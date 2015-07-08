Below are the Union County arrests for 12-12-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Deese, Raven Nicole
Arrest Date 12/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larceny), M (M),
Description Deese, Raven Nicole (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd Larceny), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/12/2017 13:36.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 12-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at Inlet Way/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:57, 12/12/2017 and 01:57, 12/12/2017. Reported: 01:57, 12/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Gonzalez, Skylair Blaise
Arrest Date 12/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gonzalez, Skylair Blaise (W /F/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1307 N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/12/2017 13:56.
Arresting Officer Ng, A

Name Morales, Lilian Rustian
Arrest Date 12-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Morales, Lilian Rustian (W /F/42) VICTIM of Burglary-1st Degree (A), at 207 Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 04:05, 12/12/2017. Reported: 04:05, 12/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Moore, Rainey Noelle
Arrest Date 12/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Moore, Rainey Noelle (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2017 15:01.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Smith, Jerry Dale
Arrest Date 12-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Jerry Dale (W /M/69) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1104 Circle Dr, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 11/12/2017 and 13:09, 12/12/2017. Reported: 13:09, 12/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C