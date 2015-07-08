Below are the Union County arrests for 12-14-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Tierra Necole
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2017
|Court Case
|201709086
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Tierra Necole (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2017 02:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Lerner, Barry Michael
|Arrest Date
|12-14-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lerner, Barry Michael (W /M/50) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 5800 Will Plyler Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/14/2017 8:35:53 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Mendoza-areola, Eric Antonio
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2017
|Court Case
|201709087
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Mendoza-areola, Eric Antonio (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 1610 Second St, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2017 02:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Ballard, Brian Dale
|Arrest Date
|12-14-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ballard, Brian Dale (W /M/45) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 6733 Edwards Farm Ln, Monroe, NC, between 18:15, 12/13/2017 and 07:00, 12/14/2017. Reported: 07:40, 12/14/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Mendoza-areola, Eric Antonio
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2017
|Court Case
|201709087
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Mendoza-areola, Eric Antonio (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1610 Second St, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2017 02:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Kamiche, Gustavo Alexsandro
|Arrest Date
|12-14-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kamiche, Gustavo Alexsandro (W /M/39) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 755 Skywatch Ln, Monroe, NC, between 22:30, 12/13/2017 and 07:53, 12/14/2017. Reported: 07:53, 12/14/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H