Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Black, Jehon Raheem
Arrest Date 12/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Dwlr, Rear Light Viol.) (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
Description Black, Jehon Raheem (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (dwlr, Rear Light Viol.) (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 6186 Mcneely Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/18/2017 01:24.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Mathes, Brendan Joseph
Arrest Date 12/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mathes, Brendan Joseph (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3017 Holly Tree Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2017 18:25.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Carnes, Chad Christopher
Arrest Date 12/18/2017
Court Case 201711778
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F) And 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
Description Carnes, Chad Christopher (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F) and 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 1 W Hwy 74/rolling Hills Dr, NC, on 12/18/2017 02:25.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Harris, Billy Ray
Arrest Date 12/18/2017
Court Case 201711801
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Harris, Billy Ray (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2220 Courtyard Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2017 19:20.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Hughes, Quenton Preston H
Arrest Date 12/18/2017
Court Case 201709191
Charge 1) Burning Personal Property (F) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Hughes, Quenton Preston H (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burning Personal Property (F) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 2109 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2017 04:04.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Crocker, Craig Steven
Arrest Date 12/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Speeding (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Crocker, Craig Steven (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1705 Pageland Hwy/white Store Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2017 20:53.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A