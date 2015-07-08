Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Black, Jehon Raheem
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Dwlr, Rear Light Viol.) (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Black, Jehon Raheem (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (dwlr, Rear Light Viol.) (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 6186 Mcneely Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/18/2017 01:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Mathes, Brendan Joseph
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mathes, Brendan Joseph (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3017 Holly Tree Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2017 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Carnes, Chad Christopher
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2017
|Court Case
|201711778
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F) And 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Carnes, Chad Christopher (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F) and 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 1 W Hwy 74/rolling Hills Dr, NC, on 12/18/2017 02:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Harris, Billy Ray
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2017
|Court Case
|201711801
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Harris, Billy Ray (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2220 Courtyard Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2017 19:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Hughes, Quenton Preston H
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2017
|Court Case
|201709191
|Charge
|1) Burning Personal Property (F) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Hughes, Quenton Preston H (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burning Personal Property (F) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 2109 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2017 04:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Crocker, Craig Steven
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speeding (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Crocker, Craig Steven (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1705 Pageland Hwy/white Store Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2017 20:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A