Below are the Union County arrests for 12-19-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mangum, Jennifer Leigh
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Mangum, Jennifer Leigh (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2017 12:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|12-19-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 20:00, 12/18/2017 and 02:19, 12/19/2017. Reported: 02:33, 12/19/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Bishop, Robert Lewis
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Bishop, Robert Lewis (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 1245 Camp Rd, Sailsbury, NC, on 12/19/2017 13:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Frazier, Darren Alexander
|Arrest Date
|12-19-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Frazier, Darren Alexander (B /M/41) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 906 Sioux St, Monroe, NC, between 11:00, 12/18/2017 and 23:00, 12/18/2017. Reported: 07:10, 12/19/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Hargett, Joshua Taylor
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2017
|Court Case
|201711812
|Charge
|Arson – 1St Degree (F),
|Description
|Hargett, Joshua Taylor (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Arson – 1st Degree (F), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/19/2017 14:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Allen, Quantarius Devante
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Allen, Quantarius Devante (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2017 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A