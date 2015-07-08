Below are the Union County arrests for 12-19-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mangum, Jennifer Leigh
Arrest Date 12/19/2017
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Mangum, Jennifer Leigh (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2017 12:58.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 12-19-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 20:00, 12/18/2017 and 02:19, 12/19/2017. Reported: 02:33, 12/19/2017.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Bishop, Robert Lewis
Arrest Date 12/19/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Bishop, Robert Lewis (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 1245 Camp Rd, Sailsbury, NC, on 12/19/2017 13:35.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Frazier, Darren Alexander
Arrest Date 12-19-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Frazier, Darren Alexander (B /M/41) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 906 Sioux St, Monroe, NC, between 11:00, 12/18/2017 and 23:00, 12/18/2017. Reported: 07:10, 12/19/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Hargett, Joshua Taylor
Arrest Date 12/19/2017
Court Case 201711812
Charge Arson – 1St Degree (F),
Description Hargett, Joshua Taylor (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Arson – 1st Degree (F), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/19/2017 14:12.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Allen, Quantarius Devante
Arrest Date 12/19/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Allen, Quantarius Devante (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2017 14:20.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A