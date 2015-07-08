Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Driggers, John Michael
Arrest Date 12/22/2017
Court Case 201711844
Charge 1) Common Law Robbery (F) And 2) Comm Law Conspiracy (F),
Description Driggers, John Michael (I /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F) and 2) Comm Law Conspiracy (F), at 611 North Gate Ave, Charlotte, NC, on 12/22/2017 14:23.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Davis, Donqwavias Ricsaan L
Arrest Date 12/22/2017
Court Case 201711844
Charge 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Davis, Donqwavias Ricsaan L (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 6718 1st Ave, NC, on 12/22/2017 14:23.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Morales-sastre, Marili Morales
Arrest Date 12/22/2017
Court Case 201709299
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Morales-sastre, Marili Morales (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 511 Brown St, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2017 14:52.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Beck, Walter Lyndon
Arrest Date 12/22/2017
Court Case 201709301
Charge 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Beck, Walter Lyndon (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1678 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2017 15:18.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Gainey, Christa
Arrest Date 12/22/2017
Court Case 201709306
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gainey, Christa (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1228 Rosa Dr, Monroe, SC, on 12/22/2017 15:37.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D

Name Morrow, Crystal Annette
Arrest Date 12/22/2017
Court Case 201709306
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Drug Not Presc/Label (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Morrow, Crystal Annette (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Drug Not Presc/label (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1228 Rosa Dr, Monroe, SC, on 12/22/2017 15:58.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L