Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Driggers, John Michael
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2017
|Court Case
|201711844
|Charge
|1) Common Law Robbery (F) And 2) Comm Law Conspiracy (F),
|Description
|Driggers, John Michael (I /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F) and 2) Comm Law Conspiracy (F), at 611 North Gate Ave, Charlotte, NC, on 12/22/2017 14:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Davis, Donqwavias Ricsaan L
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2017
|Court Case
|201711844
|Charge
|1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Davis, Donqwavias Ricsaan L (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 6718 1st Ave, NC, on 12/22/2017 14:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Morales-sastre, Marili Morales
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2017
|Court Case
|201709299
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Morales-sastre, Marili Morales (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 511 Brown St, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2017 14:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Beck, Walter Lyndon
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2017
|Court Case
|201709301
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Beck, Walter Lyndon (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1678 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2017 15:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Gainey, Christa
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2017
|Court Case
|201709306
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gainey, Christa (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1228 Rosa Dr, Monroe, SC, on 12/22/2017 15:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D
|Name
|Morrow, Crystal Annette
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2017
|Court Case
|201709306
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Drug Not Presc/Label (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Morrow, Crystal Annette (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Drug Not Presc/label (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1228 Rosa Dr, Monroe, SC, on 12/22/2017 15:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L