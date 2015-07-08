Below are the Union County arrests for 12-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Weathers, Lamar Kyle
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Weathers, Lamar Kyle (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2017 00:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Miller, Ronald Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2017
|Court Case
|201709323
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 5) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 8) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Miller, Ronald Nicholas (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 5) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 8) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2017 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2017 00:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D
|Name
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2017
|Court Case
|201709325
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 606 Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2017 01:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Cortez, Victor Florez
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2017
|Court Case
|201709326
|Charge
|1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Cortez, Victor Florez (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1004 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2017 01:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, V E
|Name
|Blackwell, Nadia Brooke
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2017
|Court Case
|201709323
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Comm Law Conspiracy (F), And 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Blackwell, Nadia Brooke (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Comm Law Conspiracy (F), and 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 5326 Rosetta Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/23/2017 02:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Hill, Kyle Andrew
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2017
|Court Case
|201711923
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hill, Kyle Andrew (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8700 BLK Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2017 02:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, R