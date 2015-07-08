Description

Miller, Ronald Nicholas (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 5) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 8) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2017 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2017 00:42.