Below are the Union County arrests for 12-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Weathers, Lamar Kyle
Arrest Date 12/23/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Weathers, Lamar Kyle (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2017 00:15.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Miller, Ronald Nicholas
Arrest Date 12/23/2017
Court Case 201709323
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 5) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 8) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Miller, Ronald Nicholas (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 5) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 8) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2017 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2017 00:42.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D

Name Huntley, Shontang Mark D
Arrest Date 12/23/2017
Court Case 201709325
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 606 Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2017 01:31.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Cortez, Victor Florez
Arrest Date 12/23/2017
Court Case 201709326
Charge 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Cortez, Victor Florez (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1004 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2017 01:49.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, V E

Name Blackwell, Nadia Brooke
Arrest Date 12/23/2017
Court Case 201709323
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Comm Law Conspiracy (F), And 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
Description Blackwell, Nadia Brooke (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Comm Law Conspiracy (F), and 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 5326 Rosetta Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/23/2017 02:11.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Hill, Kyle Andrew
Arrest Date 12/23/2017
Court Case 201711923
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Hill, Kyle Andrew (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8700 BLK Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2017 02:46.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, R