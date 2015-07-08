Below are the Union County arrests for 12-24-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mercurio, Matthew James
Arrest Date 12/24/2017
Court Case 201711961
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mercurio, Matthew James (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3411 Brooktree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/24/2017 12:40.
Arresting Officer Mann, C R

Name Melton, Laanthony Marquelle
Arrest Date 12/24/2017
Court Case 201709362
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Melton, Laanthony Marquelle (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4417 Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2017 14:23.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L

Name Plyler, Chelsey Denise
Arrest Date 12/24/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Plyler, Chelsey Denise (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 5000 Armfield Mill Rd/stack Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2017 15:02.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Knight, Robert Lee
Arrest Date 12/24/2017
Court Case 201711966
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Knight, Robert Lee (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 517 Lee Pierce Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/24/2017 16:12.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Simpson, Vikki Lee
Arrest Date 12/24/2017
Court Case
Charge Fta – Show Cause After Ftc (M),
Description Simpson, Vikki Lee (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Show Cause After Ftc (M), at 805 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/24/2017 16:23.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Cunningham, Michael Everett
Arrest Date 12/24/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Cunningham, Michael Everett (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2017 17:33.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B