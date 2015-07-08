Below are the Union County arrests for 12-24-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mercurio, Matthew James
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2017
|Court Case
|201711961
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mercurio, Matthew James (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3411 Brooktree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/24/2017 12:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mann, C R
|Name
|Melton, Laanthony Marquelle
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2017
|Court Case
|201709362
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Melton, Laanthony Marquelle (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4417 Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2017 14:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L
|Name
|Plyler, Chelsey Denise
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Plyler, Chelsey Denise (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 5000 Armfield Mill Rd/stack Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2017 15:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Knight, Robert Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2017
|Court Case
|201711966
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Knight, Robert Lee (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 517 Lee Pierce Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/24/2017 16:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Simpson, Vikki Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta – Show Cause After Ftc (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Vikki Lee (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Show Cause After Ftc (M), at 805 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/24/2017 16:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Cunningham, Michael Everett
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Cunningham, Michael Everett (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2017 17:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B