Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hinson, Sheena Lynn
Arrest Date 12/25/2017
Court Case 201711983
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Hinson, Sheena Lynn (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2112 Louanne Dr, Wingate, NC, on 12/25/2017 12:16.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Covington, Delco Phillip
Arrest Date 12/25/2017
Court Case 201709384
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Covington, Delco Phillip (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 903 Belton St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2017 19:30.
Arresting Officer Hower, C R

Name Covington, Delco Phillip
Arrest Date 12/25/2017
Court Case 201709383
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault On A Female, Probation Vio (M),
Description Covington, Delco Phillip (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault On A Female, Probation Vio (M), at 903 Belton St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2017 19:30.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Hildreth, Vernon Craig
Arrest Date 12/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hildreth, Vernon Craig (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 601, NC, on 12/25/2017 21:11.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Walton, Steven Clark
Arrest Date 12-25-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Walton, Steven Clark (W /M/32) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 1699 S M L King Jr Blvd/corinth Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2017 6:21:42 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Swann, Gina Teresa
Arrest Date 12-25-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Swann, Gina Teresa (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 3510 Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Mcrorie Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2017 4:29:09 PM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J