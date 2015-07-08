Description

Covington, Delco Phillip (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault On A Female, Probation Vio (M), at 903 Belton St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2017 19:30.