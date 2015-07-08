Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hinson, Sheena Lynn
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2017
|Court Case
|201711983
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Hinson, Sheena Lynn (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2112 Louanne Dr, Wingate, NC, on 12/25/2017 12:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Covington, Delco Phillip
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2017
|Court Case
|201709384
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Covington, Delco Phillip (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 903 Belton St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2017 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hower, C R
|Name
|Covington, Delco Phillip
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2017
|Court Case
|201709383
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault On A Female, Probation Vio (M),
|Description
|Covington, Delco Phillip (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault On A Female, Probation Vio (M), at 903 Belton St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2017 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Hildreth, Vernon Craig
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hildreth, Vernon Craig (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 601, NC, on 12/25/2017 21:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Walton, Steven Clark
|Arrest Date
|12-25-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walton, Steven Clark (W /M/32) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 1699 S M L King Jr Blvd/corinth Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2017 6:21:42 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Swann, Gina Teresa
|Arrest Date
|12-25-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Swann, Gina Teresa (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 3510 Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Mcrorie Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2017 4:29:09 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J