Below are the Union County arrests for 12-26-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5850 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/26/2017 20:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, C M
|Name
|Drake, Jordan Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Drake, Jordan Lee (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 2112 Willis Long Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2017 22:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Blythe, D T
|Name
|Oxendine, Quentin Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Oxendine, Quentin Lee (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 7513 Circle Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/26/2017 22:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Blythe, D T
|Name
|Munoz, Michelle
|Arrest Date
|12-26-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Munoz, Michelle (W /F/27) VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at 1819 Lexington Av, Monroe, NC, on 02:00, 12/26/2017. Reported: 02:00, 12/26/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Zamora-reyes, Rafael Vladimir
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2017
|Court Case
|201711991
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Zamora-reyes, Rafael Vladimir (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2017 00:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Williams, Larry
|Arrest Date
|12-26-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Williams, Larry (B /M/58) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1209 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 09:54, 12/26/2017. Reported: 09:54, 12/26/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C