Below are the Union County arrests for 12-26-2017.

Name Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio
Arrest Date 12/26/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5850 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/26/2017 20:17.
Arresting Officer Thomas, C M

Name Drake, Jordan Lee
Arrest Date 12/26/2017
Court Case
Charge Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Drake, Jordan Lee (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 2112 Willis Long Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2017 22:37.
Arresting Officer Blythe, D T

Name Oxendine, Quentin Lee
Arrest Date 12/26/2017
Court Case
Charge Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Oxendine, Quentin Lee (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 7513 Circle Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/26/2017 22:40.
Arresting Officer Blythe, D T

Name Munoz, Michelle
Arrest Date 12-26-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Munoz, Michelle (W /F/27) VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at 1819 Lexington Av, Monroe, NC, on 02:00, 12/26/2017. Reported: 02:00, 12/26/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Zamora-reyes, Rafael Vladimir
Arrest Date 12/26/2017
Court Case 201711991
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Zamora-reyes, Rafael Vladimir (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2017 00:41.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Williams, Larry
Arrest Date 12-26-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Williams, Larry (B /M/58) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1209 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 09:54, 12/26/2017. Reported: 09:54, 12/26/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C