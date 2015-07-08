Below are the Union County arrests for 12-27-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Miles, Joseph Glenn
Arrest Date 12/27/2017
Court Case 201711768
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – Probation Violation (F),
Description Miles, Joseph Glenn (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – Probation Violation (F), at 1512 Stake Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2017 15:56.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Cruthis, Spencer Alan
Arrest Date 12-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Cruthis, Spencer Alan (W /M/21) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2505 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 03:34, 12/27/2017. Reported: 03:34, 12/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Hendrix, Joseph Patrick
Arrest Date 12/27/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Safecracking (F), 3) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 6) Surrender Of Surety (F),
Description Hendrix, Joseph Patrick (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Safecracking (F), 3) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 6) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2017 16:39.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Jones, Jada Jackson
Arrest Date 12/27/2017
Court Case 201709426
Charge 1) Open Container (M) And 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M),
Description Jones, Jada Jackson (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Container (M) and 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), at 1000 Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2017 17:00.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D

Name Avila, Gamaliel Humberto
Arrest Date 12-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Avila, Gamaliel Humberto (W /M/27) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1011 Mcmanus St, Monroe, NC, on 04:31, 12/27/2017. Reported: 04:31, 12/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L