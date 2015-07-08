Below are the Union County arrests for 12-27-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Miles, Joseph Glenn
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2017
|Court Case
|201711768
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Miles, Joseph Glenn (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – Probation Violation (F), at 1512 Stake Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2017 15:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Cruthis, Spencer Alan
|Arrest Date
|12-27-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cruthis, Spencer Alan (W /M/21) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2505 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 03:34, 12/27/2017. Reported: 03:34, 12/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Hendrix, Joseph Patrick
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Safecracking (F), 3) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 6) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Hendrix, Joseph Patrick (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Safecracking (F), 3) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 6) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2017 16:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Cruthis, Spencer Alan
|Arrest Date
|12-27-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cruthis, Spencer Alan (W /M/21) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2505 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 03:34, 12/27/2017. Reported: 03:34, 12/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Jones, Jada Jackson
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2017
|Court Case
|201709426
|Charge
|1) Open Container (M) And 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M),
|Description
|Jones, Jada Jackson (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Container (M) and 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), at 1000 Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2017 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D
|Name
|Avila, Gamaliel Humberto
|Arrest Date
|12-27-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Avila, Gamaliel Humberto (W /M/27) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1011 Mcmanus St, Monroe, NC, on 04:31, 12/27/2017. Reported: 04:31, 12/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L