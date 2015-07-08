Below are the Union County arrests for 12-28-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Eubanks, Jeffrey Brent
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (B&E), M (M),
|Description
|Eubanks, Jeffrey Brent (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Writ (b&e), M (M), [Missing Address], on 12/28/2017 08:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Hildreth, Dustin Laney
|Arrest Date
|12-28-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hildreth, Dustin Laney (W /M/36) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center (201712039), at 4399 Waxhaw Hwy/clarence Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2017 12:05:14 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P
|Name
|Farr, Leo Charles
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Non-Support Of Children (M) And 2) Non-Support Of Children (M),
|Description
|Farr, Leo Charles (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Non-support Of Children (M) and 2) Non-support Of Children (M), at 3712 Leonard Morgan Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/28/2017 09:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Helms, Anthony Payne
|Arrest Date
|12-28-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Helms, Anthony Payne (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 5663 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, on 12/28/2017 7:36:04 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Whitfield, Tanazia
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2017
|Court Case
|201709436
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Whitfield, Tanazia (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1523 Classic Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2017 09:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L
|Name
|Jonatzke, Brittany Danielle
|Arrest Date
|12-28-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jonatzke, Brittany Danielle (W /F/21) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (201709435), at 4299 Old Charlotte Hwy/rogers Rd, Monroe, on 12/28/2017 9:38:26 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H