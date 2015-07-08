Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-26-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, DEXTER QUENTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/15/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-02-26 09:15:00
Court Case 5402015054853
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name BUTLER, MARVIN LAMIER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/25/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2018-02-26 12:35:00
Court Case 5902011208604
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 4
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CHOSTAK, VICTOR
Arrest Type
DOB 10/13/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-02-26 13:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARSON, LATIA DANTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/24/1987
Height 5.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-02-26 13:58:00
Court Case 5902018206677
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FREEMAN, ALICIA NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1996
Height 5.3
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-02-26 00:57:00
Court Case 5902017730221
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FOSTER, MONTAVIUS DERRILL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-02-26 12:48:00
Court Case 5902018206482
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount