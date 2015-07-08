Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-27-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MILLER, JOHNNIE HAZEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/28/1980
Height 6.3
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2018-02-27 00:30:00
Court Case 5902018206769
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name DECOSTA, CARLTON MYJESUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/3/1973
Height 5.5
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2018-02-27 10:30:00
Court Case 5902018206419
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name ELLISON, DONALD DAVID
Arrest Type
DOB 12/20/1976
Height 6.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2018-02-27 18:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SPRINGS, SHAWN ERIC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/22/1970
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-02-27 00:39:00
Court Case 5902018206767
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FAGAN-CARTER, PRINCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/26/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-02-27 09:57:00
Court Case 5902018206781
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name GRAHAM, JAZIAH MALIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/15/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2018-02-27 12:28:00
Court Case 5902018206862
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00