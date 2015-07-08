Below are the Union County arrests for 02-27-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Colson, Douglas Cleveland
Arrest Date 02/27/2018
Court Case
Charge Murder-First Deg (F),
Description Colson, Douglas Cleveland (B /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 417 E Union St, Marshville, NC, on 2/27/2018 10:17.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Bush, Matthew Thomas
Arrest Date 02/27/2018
Court Case 201801854
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Bush, Matthew Thomas (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4200 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2018 21:57.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Stewart, Dreamarion Sherelle
Arrest Date 02/27/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Comm Threats) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Asst On Female ) (M),
Description Stewart, Dreamarion Sherelle (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(comm Threats) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(asst On Female ) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2018 10:42.
Arresting Officer Tucker, J W

Name Hatcher, Christopher Shawn
Arrest Date 02-27-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Hatcher, Christopher Shawn (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center, at Old Charlotte Hwy/airport Rd, Monroe, on 2/27/2018 12:16:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Dryman, Amanda Lee
Arrest Date 02/27/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Trespass Show Cause ) (M) And 2) Misd Probation Violation (M),
Description Dryman, Amanda Lee (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(trespass Show Cause ) (M) and 2) Misd Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2018 11:17.
Arresting Officer Tucker, J W

Name Broome, Melissa Ann
Arrest Date 02-27-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Broome, Melissa Ann (W /F/23) Cited on Charge of Seat Belt Violation Rear Seat, at Old Charlotte Hwy/airport Rd, Monroe, on 2/27/2018 12:17:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E