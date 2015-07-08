Below are the Union County arrests for 02-27-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Colson, Douglas Cleveland
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Murder-First Deg (F),
|Description
|Colson, Douglas Cleveland (B /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 417 E Union St, Marshville, NC, on 2/27/2018 10:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Bush, Matthew Thomas
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2018
|Court Case
|201801854
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Bush, Matthew Thomas (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4200 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2018 21:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Stewart, Dreamarion Sherelle
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Comm Threats) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Asst On Female ) (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Dreamarion Sherelle (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(comm Threats) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(asst On Female ) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2018 10:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Tucker, J W
|Name
|Hatcher, Christopher Shawn
|Arrest Date
|02-27-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hatcher, Christopher Shawn (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center, at Old Charlotte Hwy/airport Rd, Monroe, on 2/27/2018 12:16:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Dryman, Amanda Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Trespass Show Cause ) (M) And 2) Misd Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Dryman, Amanda Lee (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(trespass Show Cause ) (M) and 2) Misd Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2018 11:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Tucker, J W
|Name
|Broome, Melissa Ann
|Arrest Date
|02-27-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Broome, Melissa Ann (W /F/23) Cited on Charge of Seat Belt Violation Rear Seat, at Old Charlotte Hwy/airport Rd, Monroe, on 2/27/2018 12:17:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E