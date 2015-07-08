Below are the Union County arrests for 02-28-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Fernandez, Amethyst Michelle
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Fernandez, Amethyst Michelle (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 220 Camden Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2018 00:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Schlappich, Kody Allen
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2018
|Court Case
|201801519
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Schlappich, Kody Allen (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2018 07:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Moore, Daniel Robinson
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Moore, Daniel Robinson (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2018 09:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Shafer, Jason Michael
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2018
|Court Case
|201710163
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Shafer, Jason Michael (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2018 14:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Shafer, Jason Michael
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Shafer, Jason Michael (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/28/2018 14:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Collins, James Stanley
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd(Non-Support) (M),
|Description
|Collins, James Stanley (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd(non-support) (M), at 6312 Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/28/2018 15:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P