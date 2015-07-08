Below are the Union County arrests for 03-01-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Olmstead, April Mae
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2018
|Court Case
|201801844
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Olmstead, April Mae (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 5907 Austin Rd, Monreo, NC, on 3/1/2018 13:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Aguanno, Andrew Tyler
|Arrest Date
|03-01-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aguanno, Andrew Tyler (W /M/17) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (201801917), at 1704 Funny Cide Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/1/2018 5:49:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D
|Name
|Waters-wynn, Mary Ann
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2018
|Court Case
|201801908
|Charge
|1) Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Waters-wynn, Mary Ann (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 500 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2018 13:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Sun, Yongjin
|Arrest Date
|03-01-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sun, Yongjin (A /F/43) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Man Of War Drive/war Admiral Ln, Marvin, on 3/1/2018 6:05:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Rushing, Brandal Eugene
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2018
|Court Case
|201801886
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Brandal Eugene (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Open Container (M), at 2098 W Roosevelt Blvd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2018 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Seidl, Tiffany Jane
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Seidl, Tiffany Jane (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 PRE Presson Rd., Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2018 14:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M