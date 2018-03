Description

Redfearn, Courtney Daquan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 7) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 9) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4499 E Hwy 74/old Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 3/2/2018 02:45.