Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-03-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SENKO, CRYSTAL ALYSSA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/20/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-03 03:25:00
|Court Case
|5902018207316
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|SAMUEL, CYMONE RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/12/1994
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-03 04:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018207321
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|COAD, JAYLEN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/30/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-03 02:56:00
|Court Case
|4002017078374
|Charge Description
|POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PEREZ, JOSE ALBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/29/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-03 09:51:00
|Court Case
|5902018207335
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BRABHAM, TANJER NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/19/1976
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|179
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-03 00:01:00
|Court Case
|5902018207276
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DOUGLAS, MATTHEW TRE’VON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-03 11:53:00
|Court Case
|5902018207340
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount