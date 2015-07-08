Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Heavner, Alexandra Grace
Arrest Date 03/03/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Heavner, Alexandra Grace (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5000 Ainsdale Dr, Indian Trail, SC, on 3/3/2018 01:52.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Bennett, Timothy Kyle
Arrest Date 03/03/2018
Court Case 201801977
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
Description Bennett, Timothy Kyle (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 6001 Aindale Dr, Indian Trail, SC, on 3/3/2018 02:10.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Scott, Sean Alexander
Arrest Date 03/03/2018
Court Case 201800218
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Scott, Sean Alexander (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5040 Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/3/2018 12:04.
Arresting Officer Summers, M

Name Algarin, Nelson Jamil
Arrest Date 03/03/2018
Court Case 201801983
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Algarin, Nelson Jamil (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1405 Babbage Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/3/2018 12:13.
Arresting Officer Kenary, M J

Name Mullis, Bridgette Nacole
Arrest Date 03/03/2018
Court Case 201801990
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Mullis, Bridgette Nacole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3006 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/3/2018 20:45.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Byrd, Dazhae Shawdae
Arrest Date 03/03/2018
Court Case 201801611
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Byrd, Dazhae Shawdae (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 310 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2018 21:17.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R