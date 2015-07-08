Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Heavner, Alexandra Grace
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Heavner, Alexandra Grace (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5000 Ainsdale Dr, Indian Trail, SC, on 3/3/2018 01:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Bennett, Timothy Kyle
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2018
|Court Case
|201801977
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Timothy Kyle (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 6001 Aindale Dr, Indian Trail, SC, on 3/3/2018 02:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Scott, Sean Alexander
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2018
|Court Case
|201800218
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Scott, Sean Alexander (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5040 Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/3/2018 12:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Summers, M
|Name
|Algarin, Nelson Jamil
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2018
|Court Case
|201801983
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Algarin, Nelson Jamil (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1405 Babbage Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/3/2018 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Kenary, M J
|Name
|Mullis, Bridgette Nacole
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2018
|Court Case
|201801990
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Mullis, Bridgette Nacole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3006 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/3/2018 20:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Byrd, Dazhae Shawdae
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2018
|Court Case
|201801611
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Byrd, Dazhae Shawdae (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 310 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2018 21:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R