Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-04-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WEBB, DAMIEN WARREN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/25/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-04 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018207374
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MANGRUM, RODNEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/19/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-04 02:34:00
|Court Case
|5902018207403
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WERTS, TREVOR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/18/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-04 16:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018207428
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BURCH, LAQUISHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-04 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902018207380
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SCOTT, RAPHAEL DESHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/13/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-04 03:10:00
|Court Case
|5902018207408
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, JOHN ALBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/2/1956
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-04 17:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018207429
|Charge Description
|MALICIOUS CONDUCT BY PRISONER
|Bond Amount
|1500.00