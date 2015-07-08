Below are the Union County arrests for 03-04-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Velasquez-carbajal, Edvin Randolfo
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2018
|Court Case
|201801994
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Velasquez-carbajal, Edvin Randolfo (H /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7206 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 3/4/2018 00:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Brewton, Abe Martin
|Arrest Date
|03-04-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brewton, Abe Martin (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (201801995), at Boyte St/fairley Av, Monroe, on 3/4/2018 4:11:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Brewton, Abe Martin
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2018
|Court Case
|201801999
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Brewton, Abe Martin (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 604 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2018 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Brewton, Abe Martin
|Arrest Date
|03-04-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brewton, Abe Martin (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Passing In No Passing Zone (201801995), at Boyte St/fairley Av, Monroe, on 3/4/2018 4:13:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Barnett, Sharon Veronica
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2018
|Court Case
|201802001
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Barnett, Sharon Veronica (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1705 E Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 3/4/2018 10:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Brewton, Abe Martin
|Arrest Date
|03-04-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brewton, Abe Martin (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation (201801995), at Boyte St/fairley Av, Monroe, on 3/4/2018 4:14:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E