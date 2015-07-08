Below are the Union County arrests for 03-04-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Velasquez-carbajal, Edvin Randolfo
Arrest Date 03/04/2018
Court Case 201801994
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Velasquez-carbajal, Edvin Randolfo (H /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7206 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 3/4/2018 00:54.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Brewton, Abe Martin
Arrest Date 03-04-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Brewton, Abe Martin (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (201801995), at Boyte St/fairley Av, Monroe, on 3/4/2018 4:11:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Brewton, Abe Martin
Arrest Date 03/04/2018
Court Case 201801999
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Brewton, Abe Martin (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 604 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2018 08:00.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Brewton, Abe Martin
Arrest Date 03-04-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Brewton, Abe Martin (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Passing In No Passing Zone (201801995), at Boyte St/fairley Av, Monroe, on 3/4/2018 4:13:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Barnett, Sharon Veronica
Arrest Date 03/04/2018
Court Case 201802001
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Barnett, Sharon Veronica (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1705 E Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 3/4/2018 10:09.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Brewton, Abe Martin
Arrest Date 03-04-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Brewton, Abe Martin (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation (201801995), at Boyte St/fairley Av, Monroe, on 3/4/2018 4:14:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E