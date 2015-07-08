Description

Brewton, Abe Martin (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 604 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2018 08:00.