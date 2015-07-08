Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-05-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name AIKEN, DESHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 11/16/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-05 09:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STACKS, MATTHEW WAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/1974
Height 5.0
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-05 09:04:00
Court Case 4802017051217
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount

Name WARNER, XAYVER JERVONTE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/6/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-05 15:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BUSBY, RANEKA SHAUNDREA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/28/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-05 08:05:00
Court Case 5902016216994
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WIDEMAN, DEREK RASHAUN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/9/1991
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-05 07:21:00
Court Case 5902016029784
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HOWZE, KELLY JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1967
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-03-05 15:00:00
Court Case 5902015244690
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 1000.00