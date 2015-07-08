Below are the Union County arrests for 03-05-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Haskell, Nathan Scott
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Fel Larceny; Conspire Commit Fel Larceny; Fi (F),
|Description
|Haskell, Nathan Scott (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (fel Larceny; Conspire Commit Fel Larceny; Fi (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2018 12:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Echeverria, Jonathan Alexand
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2018
|Court Case
|201801663
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Echeverria, Jonathan Alexand (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 608 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2018 18:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Goodwill VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|03-05-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Goodwill VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 4109 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 15:40, 2/27/2018 and 08:24, 3/5/2018. Reported: 08:24, 3/5/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D
|Name
|Carter, James Reco
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny Pursuant To B & E (F),
|Description
|Carter, James Reco (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Pursuant To B & E (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2018 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, P M
|Name
|Frazier, Dontavious Alexander
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2018
|Court Case
|201800633
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Frazier, Dontavious Alexander (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2018 18:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
