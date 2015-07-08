Below are the Union County arrests for 03-05-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Haskell, Nathan Scott
Arrest Date 03/05/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Fel Larceny; Conspire Commit Fel Larceny; Fi (F),
Description Haskell, Nathan Scott (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (fel Larceny; Conspire Commit Fel Larceny; Fi (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2018 12:06.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Echeverria, Jonathan Alexand
Arrest Date 03/05/2018
Court Case 201801663
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Echeverria, Jonathan Alexand (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 608 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2018 18:39.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Goodwill VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 03-05-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Goodwill VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 4109 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 15:40, 2/27/2018 and 08:24, 3/5/2018. Reported: 08:24, 3/5/2018.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Carter, James Reco
Arrest Date 03/05/2018
Court Case
Charge Larceny Pursuant To B & E (F),
Description Carter, James Reco (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Pursuant To B & E (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2018 12:13.
Arresting Officer Smith, P M

Name Frazier, Dontavious Alexander
Arrest Date 03/05/2018
Court Case 201800633
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Frazier, Dontavious Alexander (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2018 18:42.
Arresting Officer Malone, J

