Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-06-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DORAN, ALEXANDRA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/14/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-06 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902016005947
|Charge Description
|CONSUME ALC BY <19
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SAUNDERS, TYRONE JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/20/1986
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|314
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-06 10:50:00
|Court Case
|1702017709202
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JOHN, JAMIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/9/1980
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-06 14:55:00
|Court Case
|5902016003205
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TUKES, PHIEDEL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/6/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|123
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-06 09:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMSON, DUAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1975
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-06 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017021827
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|TOLLIVER, DAVI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/23/1979
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-03-06 16:53:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount