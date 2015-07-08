Below are the Union County arrests for 03-06-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Strickland, Anthony Ray
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Fel Restraint) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Asst On Female) (M),
|Description
|Strickland, Anthony Ray (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(fel Restraint) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(asst On Female) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2018 10:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Helms, Brandon Scott
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Helms, Brandon Scott (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2018 20:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Lemmond, Jeremy S
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Hold For Federal (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lemmond, Jeremy S (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hold For Federal (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 14404 W Lawyers Rd, Matthews, NC, on 3/6/2018 11:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Gaddy, Brooks Heath
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Gaddy, Brooks Heath (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2018 20:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Laney, M D
|Name
|Martin, Garrett Robert
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Martin, Garrett Robert (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2018 11:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Bray, Xavious Denard
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Bray, Xavious Denard (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2018 22:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Laney, M D