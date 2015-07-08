Below are the Union County arrests for 03-06-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Strickland, Anthony Ray
Arrest Date 03/06/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Fel Restraint) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Asst On Female) (M),
Description Strickland, Anthony Ray (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(fel Restraint) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(asst On Female) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2018 10:08.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Helms, Brandon Scott
Arrest Date 03/06/2018
Court Case
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Helms, Brandon Scott (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2018 20:04.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Lemmond, Jeremy S
Arrest Date 03/06/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Hold For Federal (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Lemmond, Jeremy S (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hold For Federal (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 14404 W Lawyers Rd, Matthews, NC, on 3/6/2018 11:08.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Gaddy, Brooks Heath
Arrest Date 03/06/2018
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Gaddy, Brooks Heath (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2018 20:37.
Arresting Officer Laney, M D

Name Martin, Garrett Robert
Arrest Date 03/06/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Martin, Garrett Robert (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2018 11:26.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Bray, Xavious Denard
Arrest Date 03/06/2018
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Bray, Xavious Denard (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2018 22:10.
Arresting Officer Laney, M D